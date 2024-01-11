Michael B. Jordan Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Sea Moss Drink

MOss

Michael B. Jordan has launched a new superfood beverage brand.

The award-winning actor and accomplished entrepreneur recently announced MOSS, a first-of-its-kind sea moss beverage available nationwide.

“In today’s world where people are increasingly disconnected, MOSS is turning to the ocean to bring balance back to our lives,” a statement from the brand explains. “The ultimate source of refreshment, the ocean’s endless waters are full of raw potential that enlivens both our body and minds. By harnessing the potency of sea moss and blending it with organic juices, botanical extracts, and herbs, MOSS offers straight- from-the-sea refreshment in a new, ready-to-drink form.”

MOSS was birthed by way of a partnership between Michael B. Jordan’s investment firm Outlier Society Ventures, health-first food and beverage platform, Dr Smood.

“Our proprietary formulas feature ingredients such as sea moss, ashwagandha, and ginseng to awaken the senses, enhance vitality, and center us in the present moment, while flavors like Pure, Pomegranate and Mango Ginger, make it worth savoring,” the brand explains in a statement about the drinks.

Additionally, MOSS states it is dedicated to moving forward sustainability values.

“Our packaging is verified as plastic-free by Oceanic Global’s Blue Standard, and MOSS has already committed over $25,000 in giveback so far to organizations that help protect and support the ocean and the communities that depend on it, as well as that make the ocean and its resources more accessible to all.”

MOSS adds: “Organizations MOSS has supported to date include: Intersxtn Surf, Pacific Town Club, Tea Party for Black Girls, and Oceanic Global, and we’re just getting started.”

This is just the latest impressive business move Jordan has made. ESSENCE recently reported that the Creed star joined forces with Drake to be among a pool of high-profile investors in Boardroom Sports Holdings’s Brooklyn Aces, a pickleball team.

“We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole,” Kleiman said, according to the outlet. “It’s the idea of bringing people in that we could share in this with and utilize resources as the Aces evolve. Our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business, and having this network on our cap table positions us to be successful.”

Jordan’s MOSS drinks can found at Amazon and leading health food retailers including Sprouts, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Lassen’s, Fresh Thyme, Central Market, 1Hotels, Dr Smood, Community Goods, Mustard Seed Market, and Isle of Us.