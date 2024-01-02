Drake And Michael B. Jordan Have Joined Forces To Become Co-Owners Of New Pickleball League

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 19: Rapper and musician Drake (L) and actor Michael B Jordan react to a three point basket by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on May 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Two forces in music and acting have joined to take over another: sports.

It was reported by Boardroom that Michael B. Jordan and Drake are among a pool of high-profile investors in Thirty Five Ventures’ (35V’s) Brooklyn Aces, a pickleball league.

“We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole,” Kleiman said, according to the outlet. “It’s the idea of bringing people in that we could share in this with and utilize resources as the Aces evolve. Our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business, and having this network on our cap table positions us to be successful.”

Among Jordan and Drake are CityPickle co-founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai, LionTree Chairman and CEO Aryeh Bourkoff and Managing Director Alex Michael, Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, and more, per the Boardroom’s report.

This isn’t Drake’s first foray into sports investment.

In 2021, he joined the likes of Lebron James and Naomi Osaka to invest in StatusPRO, a sports technology and gaming company that combines player data and XR (augmented reality and virtual reality) to create a suite of training and fan engagement products for enterprise and consumer, per a news release.

Similarly, Jordan has made some smart investments in the sports space as well. As ESSENCE previously reported, the Creed star recently became of the few Black owners of a formula 1 racing team when purchased a financial stake in the Alpine Racing team.