Could it be over between one of our favorite fresh, “It” couples?

On Saturday (June 4), reports began to surface that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up, with a source telling PEOPLE that the actor was ready to take their relationship to the next level but Harvey was not.

The source, allegedly close to the couple, told the magazine “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the individual added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Neither party, nor their reps have responded to the reports as of yet. But for the record, there are now zero images of Jordan on Harvey’s page, which is telling. His images of her still remain.

If it’s true that they are indeed done, the two had a pretty great, albeit short run. See the timeline of their relationship.

01 November 2020 – Travel Buddies We wouldn't know it, but at the time that initial rumors about Jordan and Harvey surfaced, they were already in a relationship. The first rumblings that they were together came from the fact that the two were spotted traveling together to Atlanta ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, decked out in sweats. 02 December 2020 – Ringing in the New Year Together Rumors continued to swirl about them, especially when the pair were spotted traveling together again, this time, ahead of the New Year's Eve holiday. They once again were spotted in seemingly matchy-matchy sweatsuits. 03 January 2021 – It's Official The two went Instagram official in epic fashion. They shared photos of themselves posing together close and cute, including in the snow. Social media was immediately in a frenzy. 04 February 2021 – Packing on the PDA Jordan went all out for the couple's first Valentine's Day together. He rented out an aquarium so the couple could enjoy a private tour and dinner, crafted by Nobu. He had a tunnel that was a tank adorned with a dining table, candles and roses. It was everything! It was also just the beginning of grand gestures from both parties on special occasions, including him getting her stock in luxury label Hermes, and Harvey having their initials carved into a heart in one of his favorite video games. 05 April 2021 – Gushing Over One Another After going public, Jordan started talking more openly about his relationship with Harvey in the spring of 2021, saying being "extremely happy" was behind him going public with her. From there, she began to open up about the relationship too. "We just really balance each other and I really believe in the statement, 'when you know you know,'" she said on The Real last September. "I think that really applies to our situation. You know, we just have a really good time together. He's so sweet. Very attentive. He listens to me, the things I say that I want and he really makes an effort. So I think that's what's special about it." 06 March 2022 – Red Carpet Romance The couple made their first and only red carpet appearance together, arriving at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party looking quite stunning. 07 June 2022 – Solo Appearances Before the Split While the couple shared a lot of sweet moments with fans via InstaStories and posts they would put on their pages (and then delete), things seemed to get quieter and more private between the two, which is common for a couple hitting their stride in a relationship (plus, they're both pretty booked and busy people). And as Harvey started stepping out on more red carpets (including most recently in Cannes), she was doing it alone, Jordan seemingly away working. You wouldn't think that meant anything — until now. As shared, the pair reportedly ended their relationship.