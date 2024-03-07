Mary J. Blige Is In Love Again: "I Deserve A Good Relationship"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Mary J. Blige went through a difficult divorce but she didn’t let that change her views about love. In a recent interview with Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the award-winning artist, there to promote her Strength of a Woman festival, talked about her single, “Still Believe in Love” that she released last year. She said that the song embodies her current outlook on romance.

“That’s the only way I’m able to be my own company,” Blige told the hosts. “Because I believe in love for myself, I’m not going to give up on love. I’m not going to let a bad relationship or a bad marriage stop me from having a good life and having romance and getting the hugs that I want and the desire and kisses.”

She continued, “I want a man! I want love, I want it all, and I’m not going to let my past stop me from that.”

“It’s because I love myself like that, I’m able to draw things to me, and I’m able to receive the love that I know I deserve,” added the “Real Love” singer. She shared in another chat with CBS Mornings that she’s currently head over heels for someone.

“Yeah, I am!” she remarked. “I am in love. I believe I deserve a good relationship. With myself. With a partner. When you believe it, it comes to you.”

“I still believe in love. I’m not going to give up on love,” she added during the chat. “I’m not going to give up on romance. I’m not going to give up on myself. I’m not going to do that.”

Blige had a public and rough divorce from her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs. The two, who married in 2003, split in 2016 before finalizing things in 2018. Blige filed for divorce on the basis of irreconcilable differences but she later accused her ex-husband of cheating and stealing from her. The divorce ended with the singer and actress having to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in alimony.

Despite her divorce, our favorite boot wearer is back outside and as noted, happily dating someone new. In January, while doing an interview with V-103’s Big Tigger, the Grammy award winner revealed she was off the market. “No, I’m not single. I’m happily doing what I’m doing.” She didn’t reveal much else about this mystery man, and we don’t blame her for that.

Everyone deserves love after a bad breakup and we hope the Power actress gets the happily ever after she desires.