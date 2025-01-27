Lizzo Reaches Her Weight-Loss Goal: 'I Haven't Seen This Number Since 2014!'

If you needed inspiration to prioritize your health this year, look no further than Lizzo. The Grammy winner spent much of 2024 exercising and putting herself first. As we close out the month of January, a time when many are just kickstarting their own wellness efforts and hoping to keep it going past March, she’s already reached her own goals.

“I did it,” she wrote in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of her taking a picture of herself in the mirror and a closeup shot of her figure. “Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything that you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

Sis looked incredible in a Yitty ensemble as she revealed that she dropped 16 percent of her body fat and her BMI dropped by 10.5. Now that’s major. The results are a testament to her work to practice serious self-care these days.

“I’m taking the time every day to put some love into my body,” she told The New York Times last year. “There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.” At the time, she said she was “methodical” in her process, “losing weight very slowly.”

And this was certainly true. If you follow the “It’s About Damn Time” singer on Instagram, you know she’s been putting in work in the gym for some time, showcasing some of her workouts and even sharing what she eats in a day. It wasn’t about trying to drastically drop weight.

If you’re interested in knowing, some of the star’s favorite meals and beverages include egg white cups with cauliflower hash browns and healthy fruit for breakfast, buffalo chicken lettuce wraps for lunch, grilled chicken asparagus and carrots for dinner, and plenty of liquids, including lemon water, okra water and homemade iced tea. It’s been all hard work and healthy eating, which she made clear when countering accusations that she’d been using weight-loss drugs (though there’s nothing wrong with that!). She did so in her usual humorous-meets-sarcastic way.

“When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she wrote as a caption.

But as Lizzo has said in the past, even if she’s sharing her wins, her body is her business — for those constantly obsessing and criticizing her over it.

“It’s ok to change,” she said on TikTok back in 2021. “I love every stage my body fluctuates to. The feats your body pulls off every day to function is iconic honestly.”