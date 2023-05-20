Lizzo Says Her Love For Fitness Has Nothing To Do With Weight Loss

Getty

Lizzo never shies away from speaking transparently about toxic beauty standards and fatphobia on social media and beyond. On Monday, the singer and flutist got candid with fans about her love for her body and doesn’t have any desire to be thin despite losing weight recently. “The About Damn Time” singer dropped a stitched on TikTok from a creator who said, “Weight loss comes with the territory, but I’m not trying to escape fatness.”

Lizzo agreed with the creator’s sentiments and told her followers, “Heavy on the ‘not trying to escape fatness.’ Heavy f—ing on it.” She explained her highly active performance lifestyle to her followers and fans. “I have a very high-performance job,” Lizzo explains. “For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.”

She continues, “It’s fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be a rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I became more professional, I started to take the physical part more seriously.” The Grammy-award-winning artist added that she’s prioritizing holistic health, given her weight fluctuating – instead of dieting, she simply exercises and makes healthy lifestyle changes that allow her to be happy.

“I’ve always loved moving my body. I’ve always loved working out,” Lizzo says in the TikTok video. “I’m very holistically conscious, like I am very hippie-dippie and woo woo when it comes to food and supplements and just thinking about my body and the environment, and I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin. I’m not tryna be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin.”

She continues, “The goal is always here. Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is gonna change, everyone’s bodies change. That’s life.”

As a body-positive enthusiast, Lizzo has been open about her own struggles with body image while advocating for positive body image, encouraging her fans to embrace their bodies at any size. In the video, she called out those who assume individuals with larger bodies automatically have health issues, saying, “Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.”

Last year, the artist spoke to PEOPLE for the Women Changing the World issue and expressed with how proud of their skin she’s in despite what naysayers say. “I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she said at the time. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard,” she says.