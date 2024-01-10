Lisa Bonet Has Officially Filed For Divorce From Jason Momoa

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Many thought Lisa Bonet, 56 and Jason Momoa, 44, had a love story for the ages, but divorce is on the horizon. The long-time couple are making their split official with Bonet recently filing for divorce. The two have been separated for longer than people may have realized.

According to recent court documents obtained by TMZ, the actress wants to dissolve the marriage and lists their separation date as October 2020, meaning the former couple have been separated for over three years.

Bonet and Momoa share two children together—Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15. The actress is asking for full legal and joint custody of the kids in her court filing. Neither of the actors will be requesting spousal support, which could be because of a possible prenup in place.

In 2022, the former lovers announced they wouldn’t be doing life together anymore. They met and started dating in 2005 but didn’t make it to the altar until 2017.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote in a joint statement announcing their split in 2022. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The statement went on to explain that they weren’t making the announcement because it is “newsworthy” but because they wanted to lead with integrity and honesty. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they said, adding, “Our devotion is unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

This is the Aquaman star’s first marriage, but Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz. During their time together they gave birth to actress Zoë Kravitz, who recently got engaged to actor Channing Tatum.