Are Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Engaged?

James Devaney/GC Images

It’s being reported that Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, and actor Channing Tatum, are engaged. Although low-key about their relationship, the couple were recently sighted leaving a Halloween party. Kravitz, 34, was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror classic Rosemary’s Baby (Tatum was dressed as her baby) and was seen with what could be an engagement ring on her ring finger.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are seen arriving at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The potentially engaged couple are said to have started their relationship in 2021. They met during the casting of Kravitz’s movie Pu–y Island. The actress co-wrote and directed the film–her first ever directing gig–and Tatum starred in it.

In an interview for GQ in 2022, Kravitz had nothing but good things to say about her man.

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she explained. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

She also shared details about how the two got close while filming, describing the actor, 43, as her guardian on set.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she shared.

The Batman actress added, “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

During another interview with the Wall Street Journal last fall, Kravitz also touched on how the movie brought the couple together. “When you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” she said. “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”

If the two are engaged, this would be the second marriage for them both. Kravitz was briefly married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021. Tatum was previously married to dancer and actress Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share a daughter.