YSL Beauty Global Ambassador Zoë Kravitz Wants People To Look Inward For Beauty Inspiration

Known for the many hats she wears — model, actress, fashion icon, designated cool girl, and YSL Beauty Global Ambassador — Zoë Kravitz is the face and name we can’t get enough of. As the legacy of icons in their own rights, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, it was written that Zoë would become a household name. Kravitz has been booked and busy with her latest role as Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman, in The Batman, and the casting seemed fitting for the alluring actress. But what we really couldn’t get enough of were the looks being served on and off the set.

Kravitz isn’t new to her impact on the fashion and beauty space. Her face appears impeccably sculpted, with seamlessly highlighted skin and makeup that is unnervingly meticulous in enhancing her features in the most natural way. She makes it a point to prioritize skincare for that natural glow and using quality products that amplify the beauty already there. Kravitz advocates that beauty is more than just skin deep and that everyone’s experience with makeup is unique—there’s no one size fits all. So teaming up with YSL Beauty was a no-brainer as the brand echoes her sentiments on empowering individualism and looking within for beauty.

“I work with truly wonderful people, and I’ve had the opportunity to go to some really amazing places. When we shot the Black Opium campaign, I traveled to Thailand and Japan. It was incredible,” She told ESSENCE about her partnership with YSL Beauty. “I also love how YSL Beauty embraces individuality. I get to be a part of representing and inspiring people when it comes to their beauty journey. And as much as I love that people look to me as a beauty icon, I want people to look inward to themselves for inspiration, not just me. I want to represent individuality and uniqueness. I’m happy to work alongside a brand that supports that idea.”

Kravitz’s earliest memories of stepping into the beauty realm were around 14-15. She always felt a pull toward makeup and how it allowed her to create, but as she has gotten older, makeup has taken on more of a self-expressive role in her life. She voices, “When I started playing with makeup, I loved the art of it. I would do my girlfriend’s makeup and stuff at home for fun. But as I got older, I enjoy learning how to create that “no makeup” makeup look. So that you know the effort put into an effortless look without everyone else knowing. It’s different when you are dressing up or going to an event. It’s like my own secret weapon. You appear brighter and shinier, but it’s not so in your face.”

Known for advocating personal tailoring of the beauty experience to your lifestyle, we all want to know how Kravitz gets that faultless paparazzi shot. And she didn’t hold back on tips and tricks along with her favorite products to get that better-than-skin look. When asked about her day-to-night beauty regimen, Kravitz stated, “Before I put on any makeup, I make sure to cleanse. A clean face is a crucial step in my beauty routine and can impact how my makeup sits on my face.” She further amplifies the significance of clean and hydrated skin and even prefers to cleanse her face when switching from a day-to-night look.

The YSL ambassador is known for her flawless glass-like skin, which is apparent with her prioritization of skincare, but when she does touch-ups, it’s usually on the lighter side. Kravitz says she prefers to opt out of heavy foundations and lean into more lightweight products like YSL Beauty’s Touche Éclat Concealer. “I love to put the Touche Éclat Concealer under my eyes, on blemishes, and around my nose when I get a bit of redness. It adds the perfect amount of coverage while still being sheer, giving that perfect “no makeup” look. Now, if I am going out and need a bit more coverage, I like the All Hours Foundation, “she states on her daily routine products.

Where she begins to create that dynamic Kravitz look we all know and love is with her bold brow, bolder lip, and accentuating wing. “My go-to is the YSL Beauty Couture Brow. It helps to fluff, fill in and give that extra boldness. I also love a winged liner look, but I only add it to the end of my eyes—it looks more like an invisible liner that way. It elongates the eye without looking like you are wearing anything,” Kravitz says. Also known for her bold red carpet red lip looks, she prefers to wear a more nude or natural lip color during the day. But if she is going out, she’s grabbing a red lipstick and topping off with YSL’s Black Opium perfume.

In closing, Kravitz wanted to leave readers with the importance of making “your beauty experience uniquely yours.” She vocalized, “To try things out, pay attention to your skin tone, and know not every color works for everybody. I feel like this is the downfall of a lot of trends. Everyone is trying to do the same thing, and everything doesn’t work for everyone. Individuality is important. Focusing on your features can bring a lot of clarity to what you like and what looks good on you. Some people look better with less makeup, some with more, and others prefer just a wing or a lip. Take the time to embrace your own beauty, and you’ll find what works best for you.”

Shop a few of Zoë’s YSL Beauty staples below.