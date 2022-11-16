Face Card: Lisa Bonet’s Best Beauty Moments

When you think of Lisa Bonet, you think of an angelic voice, an effortless wardrobe, and alluring beauty. Ever since the 80s star fell into the hearts and homes of Cosby Show and A Different World fans, she’s still flaunting a rare and poised charm today.

Lisa Bonet (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Bonet’s beauty evolution screams nostalgia. She was quite the trendsetter in the fashion and beauty spaces. While most of her peers were on red carpets and appearances with full glam, Bonet opted for what we call today “no makeup, makeup,” daunting glowy skin and lip gloss. But, what may be the attention-getter of all is her various hairstyles, from curly bobs and inches to voluminous straight hair. Today, the actress aims for more soft glam looks and innovative hairstyles, with her elongated locs still captivating alongside her daughter Zoe Kravitz.

As we celebrate Bonet’s birthday, scroll ahead for our favorite beauty moments from the star.