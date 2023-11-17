40 Of Lisa Bonet's Most Iconic Beauty Looks

It’s no secret that Lisa Bonet is a beauty icon. Born 56 years ago today, the actress– who now goes by Lilakoi Moon– is known best for her role as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show sitcom. She earned acclaim for her rebellious role– including a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1986– which led her to a role as a lead in the show’s spinoff, A Different World. To add to her success, Moon made appearances in films– from horror to comedy– throughout her career: Angel Heart (1987), Enemy Of The State (1998), Biker Boys (2003) and more.
But as the actress celebrates her 56th birthday today, we can’t help but dream about Moon’s most iconic beauty looks. Back in the ‘80s, portraits of young Moon captured her beauty in the most natural light: pillow-soft curls, full eyebrows, and puckered lips. Meanwhile, in other portraits, her hair was blown out and teased with “mall bangs.” Into the ‘90s, her hair grew longer, as she formed her signature locs we know today.
As time progressed, her beauty has always remained grounded. This includes a muted yellow and purple-toned glitter shadow and neutral lip gloss– like at her Biker Boys premiere in 2003. Her regular appearances in no makeup at all– like at the Shine On Sierra Leone Fundraiser in 2011– are aspirational as well. And when she does add makeup these days, she opts for an auric purple or pink shimmer, like she did at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Other times, she’s in the mood for creamy browns– cue her 2020 front row seat at the Tom Ford show.
Below, look back at 40 of the iconic beauty looks Lisa “Lilakoi Moon” Bonet served over the years.
<\/strong>Lisa Bonet’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks”,”page_slug”:”\/gallery\/40-lisa-bonet-iconic-birthday-beauty\/”,”platform”:”own”}’>
02
“Earth Communication Conference”
Lisa Bonet (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
<\/strong>Lisa Bonet’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks”,”page_slug”:”\/gallery\/40-lisa-bonet-iconic-birthday-beauty\/”,”platform”:”own”}’>
04
After Party For The 14th Annual People’s Choice Awards
Lisa Bonet and Roxie Roker (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
<\/strong>Lisa Bonet’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks”,”page_slug”:”\/gallery\/40-lisa-bonet-iconic-birthday-beauty\/”,”platform”:”own”}’>
06
City Kids Annual Benefit – May 21, 1990
Lisa Bonet during City Kids Annual Benefit – May 21, 1990 at St. James Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
<\/strong>Lisa Bonet’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks”,”page_slug”:”\/gallery\/40-lisa-bonet-iconic-birthday-beauty\/”,”platform”:”own”}’>
08
Dreamworks Pictures “Biker Boyz”
Lisa Bonet during Dreamworks Pictures “Biker Boyz” at Manns Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
<\/strong>Lisa Bonet’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks”,”page_slug”:”\/gallery\/40-lisa-bonet-iconic-birthday-beauty\/”,”platform”:”own”}’>
10
Shine On Sierra Leone 5th Annual Fundraiser
Actress Lisa Bonet arrives at the Shine On Sierra Leone 5th annual fundraiser on May 25, 2011 in Venice, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
<\/strong>Lisa Bonet’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks”,”page_slug”:”\/gallery\/40-lisa-bonet-iconic-birthday-beauty\/”,”platform”:”own”}’>
12
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter – Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Lisa Bonet arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
<\/strong>Lisa Bonet’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks”,”page_slug”:”\/gallery\/40-lisa-bonet-iconic-birthday-beauty\/”,”platform”:”own”}’>
14
“Mad Max: Fury Road” – Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 07: Lisa Bonet arrives at the “Mad Max: Fury Road” – Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actress Lisa Bonet (hair detail) arrives at the Sundance Channel’s premiere screening of their new series “The Red Road” at The Bronson Caves at Griffith Park on February 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)