40 Of Lisa Bonet's Most Iconic Beauty Looks

As the actress celebrates her 56th birthday today, we can’t help but look back at her iconic beauty looks: from her signature locs, to makeup-free looks.
By India Espy-Jones ·

It’s no secret that Lisa Bonet is a beauty icon. Born 56 years ago today, the actress– who now goes by Lilakoi Moon– is known best for her role as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show sitcom. She earned acclaim for her rebellious role– including a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1986– which led her to a role as a lead in the show’s spinoff, A Different World. To add to her success, Moon made appearances in films– from horror to comedy– throughout her career: Angel Heart (1987), Enemy Of The State (1998), Biker Boys (2003) and more. 

But as the actress celebrates her 56th birthday today, we can’t help but dream about Moon’s most iconic beauty looks. Back in the ‘80s, portraits of young Moon captured her beauty in the most natural light: pillow-soft curls, full eyebrows, and puckered lips. Meanwhile, in other portraits, her hair was blown out and teased with “mall bangs.” Into the ‘90s, her hair grew longer, as she formed her signature locs we know today.

As time progressed, her beauty has always remained grounded. This includes a muted yellow and purple-toned glitter shadow and neutral lip gloss– like at her Biker Boys premiere in 2003. Her regular appearances in no makeup at all– like at the Shine On Sierra Leone Fundraiser in 2011– are aspirational as well. And when she does add makeup these days, she opts for an auric purple or pink shimmer, like she did at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Other times, she’s in the mood for creamy browns– cue her 2020 front row seat at the Tom Ford show.

Below, look back at 40 of the iconic beauty looks Lisa “Lilakoi Moon” Bonet served over the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actress Lisa Bonet (hair detail) arrives at the Sundance Channel’s premiere screening of their new series “The Red Road” at The Bronson Caves at Griffith Park on February 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 14: Actress Lisa Bonnet attends ELLE’s Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 at Chateau Marmont on January 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Lisa Bonet (L) and Jason Momoa attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
American actress Lisa Bonet (Lilakoi Moon), holding her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, at an ‘Our Common Future’ press conference at Avery Fisher Hall, part of the Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, 29th September 1989. ‘Our Common Future’ is a live global telecast seeking to raise awareness of environmental issues. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CA – DECEMBER 11: Actress Lisa Bonet arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)
