13 Makeup-Free Celebrity Beauty Looks That Inspired Us

We all like to enhance our natural beauty. This includes everything from lashes and contour, to lip injections and lifted eyebrows. With social media and access to all of these tools at our fingertips, it may feel difficult to take a step back and love on our bare faces. Afterall, how often do we truly allow our skin to breathe?

In recent months, some of our biggest beauty inspirations have been leaning into minimal makeup and or makeup-free looks. A reminder that having options is what makes dabbling in the world of beauty so fun. Ciara’s natural features, for one, recently shined through– enhanced by her pregnancy glow. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross takes full control of her makeup-free looks with at-home beauty shoots.

Yara Shahidi is without makeup more times than not– although keen to a graphic eye look– letting her angled unibrow be the foundation of her look. As for Teyana Taylor? Natural lips draw us in, often defined with a neutral-toned lip liner, finished with a high-shine gloss. Kerry Washington ended her summer with slick-wet curls and luminous skin lakeside.

Speaking of outdoors, while on a walk, Serayah posted a dewy-skinned face card shot, reminding us that “nature is so grounding.” As for Ari Lennox? She has been killing the glam game while touring. But she also allows her glowing skin to shine through every now and then. Back in July, she got up close and personal, sharing her battle with sobriety in a makeupless post. “I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now,” she wrote in the touching post. “It’s nice to be present.”



