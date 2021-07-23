LeToya Luckett Updates Fans On Postpartum Weight-Loss Journey In A Swimsuit: ‘Ya Girl Is Officially 55 Lbs Down’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

LeToya Luckett is looking good and feeling even better. The star, who is a mother of two (Gianna, 2, and Tysun born in September), has been sharing her postpartum weight-loss journey with fans for months now and she’s had some significant success.

In April, she shared that she lost 30 pounds with help from Body Complete RX, which is a brand, owned by Samia Gore, behind plant-based supplements to aid in weight management and healthy living. At the time, she was three months into her journey and said she had 20 pounds to go. Now that she’s on month five and still using Body Complete RX, it seems the star has reached her goal, showing off her results on a swimsuit during her vacation in Mexico.

Instagram

“LISTEN Y’ALL!!! Ya girl is officially 55 lbs down 🥳 and feeling sooooo amazing!!! When I tell you when I had Tysun I was tipping 200 lbs on the left! I started @bodycompmeterx TRIM Kit in March and now I’m 145! 55 lbs. Can you see it y’all?!? 👀🙌🏽” she wrote.

“Thanks again to @bodycompleterx for TRIM! This kit helped me bounce back after Gigi too so If you’re really trying to lose weight I HIGHLY recommend it. ✨”

The star has been hard at work, taking her followers in the gym with her and as she makes her protein shakes using Body Complete RX.

“This system is truly the best if you’re like me and just need a little help with your appetite or energy plus it is entirely plant-based,” she said earlier this month. “I especially enjoy the protein smoothie. It is the BOMB!”

We’re glad to see she’s meeting her goals and have some added inspiration to meet our own.