LeToya Luckett And Taleo Coles Enjoy Their Romantic Honeymoon In Jamaica

LeToya Luckett/Visit Jamaica

LeToya Luckett is enjoying this new phase of life as a newlywed. The actress surprised fans with news that she was married on August 1st in an exclusive ESSENCE interview. She married entrepreneur Taleo Coles at the luxury Le Tesserae venue in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, July 27. The couple recently returned from a blissful honeymoon in Jamaica, where they stayed at Moon Palace, a 5-star resort in Ocho Rios.

“To the Moon✨Our trip to @moonpalacejamaicaofficial Was over the moon!” Luckett wrote in an Instagram caption under a reel with snippets of their honeymoon. “Babbbbyyyy!! We’re still floating from our beautiful experience at @moonpalacejamaicaofficial Where do I begin?”

The service 👌🏾

The Food 👌🏾

The Spa 👌🏾

The beach 👌🏾

The vibes 👌🏾

The caption concluded, “We had a time & created some of the most beautiful memories. From dancing under moonlight with my husband 😆 To feeding each other some of the most amazing pasta at their Italian restaurant Gondola, everything was top tier! 👌🏾”

Now known as, Luckett-Coles, the former Destiny’s Child member engaged in relaxing and luxury activities during the honeymoon like spending time at the resort’s spa where they received massages. And of course, a honeymoon isn’t complete without delectable foods, so they also indulged in hibachi and had some Italian eats at Gondola.

The newly married couple got to enjoy some quality time beyond the property; they were tourists around Ocho Rios’s White River and got to tick the romantic bamboo river rafting experience off of their bucket list as newlyweds. Luckett-Lock referred to that excursion as “a romantic experience.”

The singer and actress was previously married to Tommicus Walker–they got married in 2017 and share two children together. They ended their marriage in 2021, shortly after their second child was born. Before marrying Walker, LeToya and author Rob Hill Sr. were married for a few months in 2016 before calling it quits.

The Greenleaf actress met her now husband through a longtime friend in 2022.

“I feel like our story is one of hope,” Luckett told ESSENCE during the interview. “For the single moms who might doubt that love and a blended family are possible, I hope our journey shows them that it’s never too late to find happiness and build something beautiful.”

Wishing this beauty all the best in this new chapter.