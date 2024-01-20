Living In La la Land: Inside The Colorful Fort Lauderdale Airbnb Property Inspired By La La Anthony

Shelby Cooper

Now, you can live just like La La Anthony for a few days. As her first venture with Airbnb, La La invites guests to stay in La La Land, a design-forward Fort Lauderdale listing inspired by the powerhouse herself.

Anthony has recently decided to partner with Airbnb as a Creative Advisor to help scale and incubate the company’s talent and entertainment partnerships. Anthony will help scale Airbnb’s talent and entertainment partnerships in her role and create new business opportunities that connect them with passionate communities. She will also lead strategic alignment and relationships with key entertainment partners, including celebrities, influencers, studios, production companies, and more, to increase and sustain diverse representation.

Additionally, Anthony, will be responsible for incubating new products and programs that provide unique ways for partners to authentically reach their engaged audiences. Her first project? La La Land, a swanky and stylish listing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that’s been carefully designed and perfected by Anthony to host her favorite kind of trip: a girl’s trip!

Anthony is inviting guests to Florida to beat the winter blues this January. To celebrate her hosting passion project, the first three one-night stays (for up to 5 guests) in La La Land will take place on February 2-4, or the special price of $7, a nod to La La’s lucky number and the day her son Kiyan was born. Following these initial guest stays, the home will be available for additional bookings throughout 2024. Whether celebrating a milestone birthday, a mom’s weekend away, a girls’ getaway, or just because, all guests will enjoy the following during their stay:

La La-inspired artwork and modern decor that bring her fun, vibrant personality to life – all handpicked by their Host

Plenty of bright, snappable spaces that have been perfectly-curated for social media-worthy moments

Full, private access to the entire 2,491 square-foot property, including five customized bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a picture-perfect outdoor patio and pool for lounging

All the amenities for a luxurious stay, including high-quality linens, a fully-stocked kitchen, and hair care products from La La’s own brand, Inala

Those who book the initial three one-night stays on February 2, 3, and 4 will also meet La La in person, including a space tour – and maybe even some selfies!

Here’s How To Book And Stay At La La Land:

You can request to book on Wednesday, January 24, at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/lalaland. Guests can request to book the first three one-night stays on February 2, 3, and 4 for the special price of $7. Following these initial stays, the home will be available for additional bookings throughout 2024.

Interested in becoming a Host like La La? Visit airbnb.com/host. *These three one-night stays for up to five guests are not contests. The home is independently owned and operated.