Meet Khloé-Drew! Get A First Look At Kierra Sheard’s Baby Girl

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kierra Sheard, 36, recently gave birth to her first child, the cutest baby girl.

“We are blessed to introduce to you our gift from the Lord, Khloé-Drew Valencia Kelly,” the singer announced in a caption on her Instagram page. “Words can’t describe our journey and how God blessed us with our miracle child. After two miscarriages and life altering challenges, God gave us a gift to love and bring Him glory with our testimony. Thanks to so many of you who are congratulating us and covering us with genuine prayer and love.”

The caption came alongside family photos with her husband Jordan Kelly and precious baby Khloé-Drew. Sheard and Kelly have been married since 2020–they tied the knot during COVID.

The caption also concluded, “Psalms 127:3 Children are a gift from God; they are his reward.”

The gospel singer also used the occasion to announce the launch of her children’s book.

“Walking into motherhood and it has already been an amazing journey. I’ll never forget how much my parents have, and still, impact my life. Check out my new children’s book “Kiki Finds Her Voice.”

The caption continued, “I’m sure so many of us pray for our children—that God will protect them and fill their hearts with the love of God. Here’s a safe book filled with faith, beautiful colors, and an inspiring story of mine as a young girl.”

Before introducing her daughter to the world, her mom, legendary gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, first shared that her daughter had given birth a week ago while on grandma duty.

“I am having an exciting time being a grandmother to our new addition!” she wrote. “Starting her off singing! Got her a Nanna song already!”

Back in October, Sheard had a pretty in pink baby shower to celebrate her baby girl with close family and friends.

She announced her pregnancy back in May. Her getting pregnant was a long-awaited blessing, as she mentioned, considering the star had multiple miscarriages in the past. ESSENCE had a chat with her regarding her motherhood journey back in May, while she was privately pregnant, and she expressed her decision to lean on faith while navigating her journey to be a mom.

“The Lord told me that I’ll have children so I really trust the Lord and I trust His word,” she told ESSENCE at the time. “So that’s how I’m letting go because I know His timing is perfect.”