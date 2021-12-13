© 2020 YNOT IMAGES LLC

Singer Kierra Sheard and husband Jordan Kelly celebrated their one-year anniversary by having the big, stunning wedding ceremony they didn’t get to have last year.

The couple brought their friends and family together in Sheard’s native Detroit to watch the pair say “I do.” It was a beautiful celebration of love, with the bride wearing a beautiful Ese Azenabor gown. The event was planned by Elle Audrey and Lauren Dickens, and decor, the beautiful floral work specifically, was put together by The Velvet Touch Events. There was a fun photo booth (by Fancy Flash Photo Booth), photography from YNOT Images and Tony & Haley Minifield, a massive cake from Flour House Cakes & Co. and a performance from Faith Evans at the reception. She ended up passing the mic to Sheard, who sang down as usual, but this time, to her beau.

The couple initially said “I do” in December 2020, with Sheard noting that a wedding celebration was on the way after they kept their ceremony small to follow COVID protocols and be safe. And early this year, she shared in an interview with Sonya Blakey while promoting her book, Big, Bold and Beautiful: Owning the Woman God Made You to Be, that married life has been the ultimate blessing.

“The best thing about being married so far is the companionship,” she said at the time. “You know how it is on social media. You have all these opinions and people just saying what they want to say with no consideration of your heart or your feelings. And sometimes I have to just keep things in perspective and the way I keep things in perspective is by coming back home to my safe place, which is my husband. But the other beautiful thing is our relationship is mirroring to me the things I need to fix about myself to make it into heaven. So I’m learning that marriage is not just this beautiful Cinderalla love story, or happy after all…it really has everything to do with a God thing. So those are two things: having my safe place, which is my husband, knowing he’s gonna be down for me and I’m going to be down for him, and then the spiritual part of it. My prayer life because of my husband has gone way deeper. I thought I was already there but my husband just took it to a whole other level.”

We’re glad to see the two got to have their dream wedding, filled with fun, their family and friends and plenty of love. It clearly was worth the wait! Check out the exclusive first photos from their celebration below.

01 The Kellys Share a Kiss "I've been soaking it all in!" Sheard wrote on Instagram. "This was a night that I'll never forget." 02 The Beautiful Bride The stunning bride wore a gown made by popular bridal designer Ese Azenabor. 03 A Celebration Fit for a Queen — and Her King The couple had all eyes on them, but in close second for attention was the decor, including the fantastic florals from The Velvet Touch Events. 04 Family Affair The bride and groom are captured with her parents, Karen Clark Sheard and John Drew Sheard, Sr., as well as Kelly's beautiful mom. 05 Mr. and Mrs. Kelly A regal shot of the couple. One year down, forever to go!