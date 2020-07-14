EXCLUSIVE: See Kierra Sheard and Fiancé Jordan Kelly’s Engagement Photos

Mel B Elder, Jr.

Who’s ready to feel the love today?

Last month, the Clark Sisters star and gospel singer Kierra Sheard got the surprise of a lifetime when her then boyfriend Jordan Kelly popped the question. The newly-engaged star joyfully broke the news via Instagram, with a caption as sweet as pie.

“You’re everything I’ve always wanted,” she captioned the photo. “I can’t wait to do life with you! Thank you for choosing me! You’re an answer to my prayers. The man in my dream is now my reality. What????!!!! God has His way of doing things, and through you, He’s shown me that if I trust Him, all will be well; and OH MY GOD— ALL IS WELL! Dr. Seuss once said, ‘You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.’…man, I get it now. Every day I look forward to you! I love you.”

Now, the happy couple has completed the first stop on their road to the altar—engagement photos! The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Kelly are sharing a first look at their gorgeous engagement shoot exclusively with ESSENCE.

Sheard, 33, is the daughter of gospel icon Karen Clark Sheard. No news yet on what the official wedding date will be for Sheard and her fiancé, but we have these romantic photos to smile about for now.

Congrats again to the happy couple!