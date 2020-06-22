‘The Clark Sisters’ Star Kierra Sheard Is Engaged

The Clark Sisters star and gospel singer Kierra Sheard got the ultimate birthday present over the weekend. She’s a whole fiancée now!

In an Instagram post, Sheard revealed that she and boyfriend Jordan Kelly are now engaged. Sitting beside her hubby-to-be, she flashes a shot at her ring while thanking the man above for answering her prayers.

“You’re everything I’ve always wanted,” she captioned the photo. “I can’t wait to do life with you! Thank you for choosing me! You’re an answer to my prayers. The man in my dream is now my reality. What????!!!! God has His way of doing things, and through you, He’s shown me that if I trust Him, all will be well; and OH MY GOD— ALL IS WELL! Dr. Seuss once said, ‘You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.’…man, I get it now. Every day I look forward to you! I love you.”

Sheard, who portrayed her mother and legendary gospel single Karen Clark Sheard in The Clark Sisters biopic, was once engaged to Detroit pastor Dr. Welton Smith IV. Since ending the engagement, the singer has been open about her dating journey and the lessons she’s learned about love. In 2015, she recorded a Christian remix to Beyoncé’s “If I Were A Boy” and described the dating mistakes that have blossomed into lessons.

“As a Christian single woman dating, I’ve been hurt and not wise on my dating journey. However, I’ve learned what’s best for me and what I would do differently if I dated myself,” Sheard wrote, according to Christian Post. “After listening to some of my friends and I vent about the pain that came along with saying ‘yes’ to the wrong guy/relationship, we have all said the things we would do differently if we were in their shoes. On the journey, I’ve learned that my top priority, above him being fine as wine, is for him to be a God-fearing man!”

Mrs. Clark Sheard also joined in the celebration of her daughter’s engagement, posting a photo of the proposal on her Instagram page.

Congratulations to the happy couple!