Kevin Hart No Longer Jokes About His Daughter After She Asked Him To Stop

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kevin Hart is one of the hottest and most successful comedians on the planet. Over the years, many people have been the butt of his jokes, including his 16-year-old son Hendrix and his 19-year-old daughter Heaven. The college student, however, had to have a chat with her dad about using her in his material now that she’s grown up.

During an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, the star had Heaven by his side. They were shooting an ad campaign for the apparel company Fabletics at the time, which he’s a spokesperson for. Cooper asked Heaven how she felt about her dad’s jokes during the interview.

“He’s told jokes about you on stage. … What’s that like?” he asked.

“Yeah,” Heaven replied, before sarcastically saying, “Well, you know. It’s great. It’s fantastic.”

The comedian interjected, “You’re lying. Tell the truth. You got mad at me.”

Heaven continued, “Some of them suck. Some of them definitely sucked. Why is he blowing my business out there? He’s a little sneaky guy.”

Kevin then joked, “It gives her a place to sleep. You know where her food comes from?”

He then acknowledged the need to be more mindful of the fact that she was a growing person and respect her boundaries.

“The older she got, she got more vocal about what she liked and what she didn’t,” he said. “In all seriousness, as your kid grows older, you have to be a little more conscious.”

Many of us watched Heaven grow up over the years and it’s hard to believe she is already in college. Her attendance at her high school prom last year had her father asking “Where did the time go?”

The comedian and actor was a proud dad and shared the moment with his fans on social media.

“I have no words…just pure joy,” he captioned photos of her glammed up. “My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go….#Harts.”

Heaven is the oldest of her siblings—she also has, as mentioned, younger brother, Hendrix, 16. The two of them are the children of Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Additionally, she has two other siblings, Kenzo, 6, and Kaori, 3, who Kevin has with his current wife, Eniko Hart.