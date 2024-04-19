EXCLUSIVE Clip: Kevin Hart Details His Strip Club Roots On ’60 Minutes’

Currently sitting as the highest-grossing comedian and a bankable movie star in both comedy and drama, Kevin Hart is now adding a new title to his resume – entertainment and business mogul. The comedian sits with correspondent Anderson Cooper on 60 MINUTES this Sunday to talk about his rise from the underground comedy scene to top-billing at sold-out arenas and his latest transition into production and business ventures.

Hart’s segment on the iconic news/interview show finds Cooper going backstage with Hart in Pasadena as he tests out new material sitting down with him at his LA headquarters to discuss the business of being funny. Cooper even joins Hart on a Walmart run.

In the below exclusive clip, Hart details just how far he’s come from “the bottom” where his career began. Eager to earn his chops in comedy, Hart would literally perform anywhere to get his material out there and build an audience – even places where his presence clearly wasn’t necessary or desired.

As the comedy star just recently accepted the Mark Twain Prize for Humor, the highest comedic honor in the United States, it’s safe to say his unconventional methods of getting his foot in the door paid off.

CBS’ 60 MINUTES is a newsmagazine that has been offering hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews, feature segments, and in-depth profiles for the last 55 years, and holds the crown as the most successful broadcast in television history.

Kevin Hart will be profiled by Anderson Cooper this Sunday on 60 MINUTES, 7:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.