Kevin Hart's Mark Twain Prize Gala Was A Star-Studded Salute To His Comedic Genius

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Kevin Hart speaks on stage during the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart has officially joined an elite class of comedians.

The comedian was honored in DC by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts over the weekend, receiving their 25th annual Mark Twain Prize for Humor. The prize, named to honor one of the world’s greatest humorists and author Mark Twain, was first awarded to Richard Pryor in 1998. Since then, geniuses of comedy such as Eddie Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dave Chappelle have each been honored.

Via EXTRA, Hart described the the honor as “a big deal,” and a milestone in life that he does not take for granted.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Kevin Hart attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“It’s something that I’m extremely humbled by and blown away by,” he said of the accolade. “To be in the conversation of those that share this title is mind-blowing. It is something that will probably hit as the day goes on, [as] the night furthers. For right now, it is just me kind of grasping the context of it.”

Before taking the stage to accept his honor, the star was saluted by a group of his peers, including remarks from Regina Hall, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Nick Cannon, Tiffany Haddish, The Plastic Cup Boyz, Adam Blackstone, J.B. Smoove, Nelly, and Keith Robinson, among others.

With his wife Eniko and children, Hendrix, Kenzo, Heaven, and Kaori in tow, the comedian reportedly became emotional while delivering his acceptance speech, thanking his family and honoring his late mother, Nancy, for all her guidance and inspiration.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: (L-R) Hendrix Hart, Kenzo Hart, Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart, Kaori Hart and Heaven Hart attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“I don’t get here without Nancy Hart,” Hart said. “I don’t get here without the high level of commitment and dedication to life and simply like understanding who I am and what I am capable of.”

“I’m fortunate to be raised by such a woman. She is missed significantly by myself and of course my household, but I know I have an angel. I think that’s the biggest smile in heaven right now is my mom looking over here tonight.”

The Mark Twain Prize ceremony honoring Hart airs May 11 on Netflix.