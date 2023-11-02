Ashanti Brought Nelly To Tears After Surprising Him With His Dream Car For His Birthday

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nelly is celebrating his 49th birthday and even before the actual day (Nov. 2), it was already one to remember. To mark the occasion, girlfriend Ashanti, 43, got the rapper the dream car from his childhood and it brought him to tears. The vehicle is a royal blue 64’ Chevy Impala and when the whip was presented to him, his hit track “Ride Wit Me” was playing in the background. This is significant as the song talks about his love of ’64 Impalas.

The “Hot In Herre” rapper posted an image of the emotional moment on his Instagram page with him standing next to the royal blue car in disbelief and Ashanti grinning from ear to ear.

“Sometimes all you can say is ‘Thank You'” he wrote. “Best gift I ever received besides my kids!!!! You showed out shawty!!! Love you @ashanti.”

Fans in the comments swooned about the romantic gesture and gushed over how happy they are to see these two back and better than ever. Ashanti also responded to his gratitude saying, “Ur welcome bighead! Your face was priceless! 😍❤️ love u too! Pound town soon as I get back to the house! 🤣🤣✈️.”

This all took place at Nelly’s army-themed Halloween birthday bash where stars like Jermaine Dupri, Toya Johnson and Bow Wow were present.

Ashanti also celebrated her birthday recently. The rapper celebrated the star by surprising her with diamonds.

“Such a beautiful, incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know,” he said at the time. “Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!,” he wrote under an Instagram video of multiple pictures of them over the years.

Ashanti and Nelly previously dated for about 10 years before breaking up in 2013. They confirmed that they rekindled their love in September 2023.