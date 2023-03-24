Home · News

Heaven Is 18! Photos Of Torrei And Kevin Hart's Daughter From Over The Years

She celebrated her entrance into adulthood with a big dinner alongside friends and a matching tattoo with her mom.
It’s that time again. The time where we provide you with some information that makes you feel old.

Heaven Hart, daughter of star Kevin Hart and his ex-wife, actress Torrei Hart, is officially an adult. The beauty turned 18 this week, and if you needed yet another reminder that time is flying, that’s certainly one.

“I have an 18 year old. Where the hell did the time go?” wrote her mother in a post celebrating her daughter. “@heavenleighhart you are my favorite girl. Smart, funny, ambitious, creative, beautiful yadah yadah yadah! I could go on and on about how blessed I am to be your mother but what’s understood doesn’t have to be said. I love you, Happy birthday my beautiful angel.”

Mother and daughter celebrated with a dinner with all of her friends. Heaven cut into a personalized sheet cake with her face on it after all the partygoers sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Mother and daughter, and little brother Hendrix, also marked the occasion by going together to get matching tattoos on their wrists (little bro is underage so he couldn’t take part). Torrei shared the experience on Instagram Live with followers, showing off the end result, which is a small heart tat in red ink. “The things we do for our children,” she remarked.

Her famous father was away in Sydney, Australia for his latest comedy tour, but he made sure to shower her with love on Instagram.

“And just like that my little girl is 18….wow….Where does the time go?????” he asked. “So proud and so happy to see you grow into the amazing woman that you are!!!! Love you my G #Harts”

It feels like just yesterday that Heaven was a little girl Kevin talked about in his standup shows, hitting up red carpets and NBA games with her dad. Now she’s a grown-up who will soon be taking on the world on her own. It’s a bit of a tearjerker, but you also love to see it.

For Heaven’s big 18th birthday, check out photos of the beauty over the years as she grew from a little lady to a grown woman.

