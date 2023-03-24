Heaven Is 18! Photos Of Torrei And Kevin Hart’s Daughter From Over The Years

It’s that time again. The time where we provide you with some information that makes you feel old.

Heaven Hart, daughter of star Kevin Hart and his ex-wife, actress Torrei Hart, is officially an adult. The beauty turned 18 this week, and if you needed yet another reminder that time is flying, that’s certainly one.

“I have an 18 year old. Where the hell did the time go?” wrote her mother in a post celebrating her daughter. “@heavenleighhart you are my favorite girl. Smart, funny, ambitious, creative, beautiful yadah yadah yadah! I could go on and on about how blessed I am to be your mother but what’s understood doesn’t have to be said. I love you, Happy birthday my beautiful angel.”

Mother and daughter celebrated with a dinner with all of her friends. Heaven cut into a personalized sheet cake with her face on it after all the partygoers sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Mother and daughter, and little brother Hendrix, also marked the occasion by going together to get matching tattoos on their wrists (little bro is underage so he couldn’t take part). Torrei shared the experience on Instagram Live with followers, showing off the end result, which is a small heart tat in red ink. “The things we do for our children,” she remarked.

Her famous father was away in Sydney, Australia for his latest comedy tour, but he made sure to shower her with love on Instagram.

“And just like that my little girl is 18….wow….Where does the time go?????” he asked. “So proud and so happy to see you grow into the amazing woman that you are!!!! Love you my G #Harts”

It feels like just yesterday that Heaven was a little girl Kevin talked about in his standup shows, hitting up red carpets and NBA games with her dad. Now she’s a grown-up who will soon be taking on the world on her own. It’s a bit of a tearjerker, but you also love to see it.

For Heaven’s big 18th birthday, check out photos of the beauty over the years as she grew from a little lady to a grown woman.

01 2013 Heaven is seen with her dad and brother Hendrix (up on dad’s shoulders) taking part in the 3rd annual Philly 4th of July Jam at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 04: Actor/comedian Kevin Hart with son Hendrix Hart and daughter Heaven Lee Hart on stage during the 3rd annual Philly 4th of July Jam at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)

02 2013 Heaven is seen at her first NBA game with her dad, brother and Eniko Hart. They were all enjoying a playoff game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers court side. LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Kevin Hart and his children Heaven (L) and Hendrix (R) attend a playoff basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on April 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

03 2014 Heaven and her brother got to live every kid’s dream, attending the Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014. LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 29: Actor Kevin Hart (R) with Eniko Parrish and children attend Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

04 2015 Heaven enjoyed the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in LA, where her dad picked up an award. LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Heaven Hart, actor Kevin Hart , and Hendrix Hart attend The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

05 2016 Heaven, already slowly growing up (and taller) in photos, is spotted next to her dad and brother, as usual, at the Rally HealthFest event in LA. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Kevin Hart with his children, Heaven Lee and Hendrix Hart, at Rally HealthFest at The Grove on February 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images,)

06 2017 The family enjoyed yet another Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards together. LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: (L-R) Hendrix Hart, actor Kevin Hart and Heaven Hart at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

07 2019 Heaven and Hendrix attended the premiere of dad Kevin’s film, ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2,’ this time hitting the carpet with their stepmom Eniko and their baby brother Kenzo. WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: (L-R) Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart, Kenzo Kash Hart, Hendrix Hart, and Eniko Parrish attend the Premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Secret Life Of Pets 2’ at Regency Village Theatre on June 02, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 2018 Heaven and brother Hendrix were by their dad’s side at the premiere event for the film ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ in LA. Hendrix Hart, Kevin Hart and Heaven Hart (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)