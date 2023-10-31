Keshia Knight Pulliam And Brad James Are Raising Their Family On A Farm

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Keshia Knight Pulliam, 44, is the latest star to forgo glitz and glamour for farm living in Atlanta.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she talked about how her family has embraced it. “We live on a farm so my husband built me a greenhouse and we’re in the process of planting, taking care of chickens and goats and really just enjoying time as a family,” she said. They’ve been sharing glimpses into their farm work and the animals they have on social media since about 2021.

She is currently married to actor Brad James, 42, whom she met on the set of a Lifetime movie they worked on together titled Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019. Fast forward to 2023, the married pair welcomed their first child together, their son Knight, who made a grand entrance on her birthday back in April. She is also mom to Ella Grace, 5, whom she had with her ex-husband Ed Hartwell and says is “the best big sister ever.” Knight Pulliam and James have had some free time to really prioritize being together and working on their farm due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

On the Tamron Hall Show in December 2022, she explained that living on a farm made sense for her since she loved living in Northern Virginia and riding horses when she was growing up. Her husband, on the other hand, is a novice to it all. “This is all new to me,” James said during the talk show appearance. “I’m not from a farm. I was raised by military people.”

The couple love their animals, so much so, that they’ve given them names. They have goats named Biggie and Pac, and chickens, including one named Princess Tiana. James also gifted the award-winning actress goats for Valentine’s Day.

It’s heart-warming to see the Cosby Show alum happy and living a peaceful life surrounded by love, nature, animals and, of course, family.