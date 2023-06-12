Kelis Addresses Rumor That She’s Dating Actor Bill Murray

Joseph Okpako/WireImage; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Singer Kelis, 43, has never been a woman of many words when it comes to speaking on her love life and the rumors surrounding it, and she continues to keep that same energy. After a fan recently asked her about rumors that she and actor Bill Murray, 72, are dating, she made it clear that she won’t be giving people the answer they’re looking for.

The “Milkshake” singer posted a picture of herself in a bikini with the caption, “I’m a beach bum” while on vacation and a fan took it upon herself to ask what Kelis’s relationship status is.

“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” the user wrote in the comment section.

“lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all,” the star replied.

Rumors that Kelis and the actor were dating swirled around the internet recently, but neither party had made a comment on it since. Fans had a range of reactions to the news, but the predominant one was surprise.

The Sun broke the news, tenuously suggesting the two are dating based on them spending quality time together as of late. Murray was spotted at the side of the stage at her recent London show as well as at previous shows. They’ve also supposedly been bonding over loss. Kelis’s former husband Mike Mora died from stage four stomach cancer in March 2022 and Murray lost his ex-wife Jennifer Butler in January 2021.

Kelis was married to her late husband for eight years and he passed at the age of 37. They had two children together in Shepherd, 7, and Galilee, 2 (she also has 13-year-old son Knight from her marriage to Nas). Although it was incredibly sad, Mora’s death wasn’t sudden, the artist told PEOPLE in 2022.

“We were able to prepare, love, and say goodbye,” she said at the time. “We were able to spend the time that we needed to, as much as we were given, the best way that we could. Is it a great situation? No, it’s freaking awful, but I am grateful.”

On the anniversary of Mora’s death, the “I Hate You So Much Right Now” singer took to Instagram to share how she is focusing more on farming, healthy eating and cutting out stress, offering people advice.

“Every doctor we saw, every specialist, every nutritionist, every human being we found that had any expertise in this whatsoever was like, stress kills,” she said at the time. “I moved to the farm and we wanted to separate ourselves from all the silly things that had us stressed out and worried and angst and all these things that didn’t really matter. So when you think about wellness and we think about health, it really is something that you can take control of with a little bit of thought.”