Keke Wyatt Is Officially Divorced! ‘I’m Happy To Be Free’

Getty

Recently noted singer Keke Wyatt shared exclusively with The Shade Room that she’s now divorced from her estranged husband, Zackariah Darring. The singer told the media outlet that a judge has officially approved her divorce. She continued her excitement to reporter Jade Whiteside, “I am divorced and soooo HAPPY to be FREE from that bondage and abuse!!!”

Although the two have been separated for some time now, her fans have been wondering about her relationship status since she was recently spotted out with a seemingly new boo, Anthony Whitehead bowling, and then the singer posted him on Instagram.

Wyatt cleared up the rumors by saying Whitehead was just a friend, but fans questioned her marital status with Darring. As a response, she encouraged her fans to “go and get him.”

“Where’s my husband? Well, I don’t have a husband. Boom. How about that?” she said on Instagram. “Go get him,” she added before sharing a glimpse into their tumultuous relationship, “Let him choke your a**.”

Wyatt married Darring in 2018, and they share two children, Ke’Zyah Jean and Ke’Riah David. In 2019 they welcomed their first child and in 2022, they welcomed their second. In total, Wyatt has 11 children.

Although Wyatt remained private about their relationship, it seems as though she’s ready to provide more insight and context into what went on in their marriage, as she has alluded to domestic violence. They both appeared on the 2023 WE TV series Keke Wyatt’s World and were open to sharing about Ke’Zyah’s health condition, Trisomy 13, but not the intimate details of their relationship.

Given that divorce is difficult, we wish Wyatt peace as she continues to navigate through this heavy transition.