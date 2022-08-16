Keenen Ivory Wayans’s Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.

For those wondering, the two women go way back as friends, even taking part in a YouTube series/talk show together called The Guest House.

The bride stunned in a strapless gown with a layered skirt. Woods looked beautiful in a fitted black satin gown and Towns complemented her in a black fitted suit.

The newest bride in town, Nala Wayans, is the daughter of actor, comedian, and filmmaker Keenen Ivory Wayans and ex-wife Daphne. Nala is one of five children, including siblings Jolie, Keenen Jr., Bella and Daphne Ivory. It’s unclear if her parents were present at the nuptials, but she was supported by her girls, including little sister Bella.

Since the wedding, Nala and her husband have been enjoying what Italy has to offer. The newlyweds have been hanging out in Venice, eating plenty of pasta, watching celebrated Murano glass blowing and more. As for Woods and Towns, they too hung out in Italy for a while. The beauty did sightseeing and shopping with her boyfriend in Lake Como before heading back to LA.

They’ve done quite a bit of traveling this summer, being stylish tourists and wedding guests all around Europe.

But back to the big day everyone was in town for. It looks like plenty of fun was had by the new Mr. and Mrs., and by all their loved ones. The pair were engaged to be married in 2019 and have been an item since at least 2018.