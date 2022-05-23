The Cutest Photos Of Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns As They Celebrate Two Years Of Love

Anybody who has been in a relationship knows it takes work, so every year you survive (and hopefully thrive) deserves a celebration. Socialite and model Jordyn Woods has reached a milestone in her relationship and is celebrating two years with her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. Time flies when you’re a fine couple having fun.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player’s gift to Jordyn was one that raises the bar pretty high. He surprised her with a weekend getaway to the resort where John and Jackie Kennedy had their honeymoon, the Kennedy Suite at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch. It gets better. He also kitted sis with a wardrobe and high end photo shoot at the resort.

The two made their romance Instagram official in September 2020 when Woods posted pictures of them together celebrating her 23rd birthday in Mexico. At the time, Woods told Extra how their relationship came about. “We have been friends for a long time,” she said.

“Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

As it relates to losing parents, John Woods, who was Jordyn’s father, lost his battle to cancer in 2017 and Karl-Anthony’s mother Jacqueline Cruz died in April 2020 after complications from COVID.

Towns mentioned in Facebook Watch’s Peace of Mind with Taraji in October 2021 that he feels as though his girlfriend is a gift from his mom. “I feel, like, in a way, when my mom passed, she said, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’mma make sure you know who you’re supposed to be with,’” he said.

It has been satisfying to watch these besties-turned lovers over the past two years. To celebrate their love, here are a few of our favorite pictures of Woods and Towns.