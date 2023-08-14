Kandi Burruss Rounded Up Her Many Celeb Girlfriends For Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Stop In Atlanta

As Beyoncé gets ready to wrap up her Renaissance World Tour, one of her last stops was Atlanta. The populous city has a high concentration of Black celebs and they came to show the queen some love as she rolled out three shows in A-Town.

The likes of Kandi Burruss, Porsha Guobadia, Toya Johnson, Rasheeda Frost, Shamea Morton, Monyetta Shaw, Yandy Smith, TS Madison, Lena Huggs and Ami McClure were at the shows. Burruss brought the girls together on night one and two by dropping a few stacks on some private suites.

And they were actually just a few of the women who partied with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Co-star Kenya Moore, actress Danielle Brooks, former RHOA friend of the show LaToya Ali, model Lira Galore, actress Brely Evans, media personality Jessie Woo and more also stopped by her suites for fun times.

“I want to send love to everyone that came & hung out with me for @beyonce’s epic #renaissanceworldtour,” she wrote in an Instagram caption under a video of the girls dancing and having fun. “Our suites were like having our own private parties within the concert & it was lit!!!!!! I’m already thinking of our next one!”

Kandi also had her daughter Riley Burruss and stepdaughter Kaela Tucker with her. They were seen in a picture alongside stars like Chloe and Halle Bailey and the aforementioned TS Madison.

Porsha Guobadia was an inspired head-turner for one of the nights. She came dressed like Beyoncé on her Dangerously in Love album cover. The RHOA alumnus wore an embellished top with denim jeans. Under an Instagram video of her dancing at the concert, she wrote, “Ok soooo We had a time last night chile. Ion even know where to start posting! This was on the way to concert so you know it went up from here 😆🔥🥵 More to come ….”

Yandy Smith also posted about the time she had at the concert with a series of videos of her and some of the ladies singing along to Beyoncé’s classics and songs from the Renaissance album.

“@beyonce NEVER DISAPPOINTS…EVER!!!!!,” Smith wrote in the caption of her post. “Then I got the call from @kandi to leave my seats and come party with my girls. That was the cherry on top! Thanks Kandi Kane💋💋.”

Rasheeda Frost, of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta fame, came outside to join in on the fun too.

“About last night ……. @beyonce brought um allllllll outside!!! We had a blasttttttt #atlanta was turnttttt!” she wrote on Instagram. “@kandi said I got da suite you coming I said to see Beeeeee hell yeahhhhhh #renaissance #tour.”

Black women deserve fun, joy, to sing their hearts out from private suites at a Beyoncé concert, and so much more. Cheers to the icon for bringing Black women together to create memories that will last a lifetime and to Kandi for being the plug!