‘I’m A Mom Now’: Judge Faith Jenkins And Kenny Lattimore Welcome Daughter Skylar

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Judge Faith Jenkins, 44, and R&B singer Kenny Lattimore, 52, are the newest parents on the block. The couple just gave birth to a daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore.

“Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore!” said Lattimore. “Our sweet, beautiful baby girl arrived last week and mom and baby are doing well!”

His caption continued, “Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life. You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar. Just like in this video I think she’ll always instinctly know you’re just a finger grab away 😊!”

The couple have been married since March 2020. They met through a blind lunch date set up by a mutual friend in 2019. Six months later, Kenny proposed in New York City, which happens to be one of the judge’s favorite places. After two years of marriage, they announced they’d be having a daughter in August 2022.

The attorney and former judge on the TV series Divorce Court also penned a warm message to her newborn via Instagram.

“Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore!” she wrote. “Last week our precious baby girl made her debut. And just like that life has taken on a whole new meaning.”

This is Jenkins’ first child, but her husband has a child from his previous marriage to singer and actress Chanté Moore. The son they share is named Kenny Lattimore Jr. and he’s 19 years old.

Jenkins continued, “@kennylattimore, the last nine months you have supported me in all the ways I needed it most — I watched you juggle a lot with your schedule & you somehow managed to balance it all. If Skylar ever wants to know what true love looks like, she will look no further than you.”

The new mom went on to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes. “Skylar is healthy, I’m recovering lol, and we’ve been soaking it all in. Im a mom now .. so many emotions & feels so surreal.”