Love is in the air this week, as singer Kenny Lattimore and judge/TV host Faith Jenkins have officially tied the knot. The newlyweds exchanged vows at First Congressional Church of Los Angeles, and their “just married” photos look like they leaped straight from the pages of a fairytale.

Judge Faith was a vision in white, wearing a lacey strapless A-line wedding gown. A long sheer veil with lace trim trailed behind her as she made her way down the aisle. Keeping with the storybook theme, Lattimore wore a double-breasted tuxedo with gold buttons – a look fit for a king.

“Yesterday was an absolute dream!,” the newly-minted Mrs. Lattimore shared on Instagram. “Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love – a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey.”

Kenny Lattimore returned the love to his bride, sharing a repost of the photo with an emotional recap of the day. “My heart is full to have you @judgefaithjenkins as my beautiful, brilliant, sweet kind bride,” he shared. “You are my new beginning like the dawn of a new day. I love you. Let’s do life to the fullest!!”

Lattimore and Jenkins first went public with their relationship back in September 2019. According to Us Weekly, the couple first met on a blind lunch date. The couple shared the news of their engagement on Instagram and gave a heartfelt dedication to the love they have found in each other. “Faith, I am forever grateful to God for His faithfulness in sending me you,” Lattimore wrote in dedication to his newfound love. “To say you are the total package is a vast understatement. You are powerful and passionate about life and yet your presence brings me so much peace.”

The couple has also been transparent about going to pre-engagement counseling, which they say has been vital in building a strong foundation for their marriage. Back in November 2019, Judge Faith publicly thanked their mutual friend and wedding officiant DeVon Franklin for being one of their trusted advisors.

“We did pre-engagement counseling, in large part, due to hearing Devon talk about how important he & Megan’s pre-engagement counseling was for them,” Jenkins once shared. “It was during our sessions that we had a chance to dig deeper into all the things that really mattered prior to making an emotional (and soon to be legal) commitment to marriage.”

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Lattimore!