Nick Cannon's Ex, Jessica White, Shares Her Experience With Eye Color Surgery

Getty

Jessica White’s eye color went from brown to green in minutes. The model shared her eye surgery experience on TikTok to show the fast procedure she underwent to change her eye color.

“I did it, I did it, I did it,” the video began. White can be seen wearing scrubs and then lying down under a laser-like instrument that performed the surgery. The 40-year-old had one patch placed over her eye while she had the surgery.

“I was terrified, I was so scared. I was nervous throughout the whole entire time,” the model stated in the video.

White then further detailed her experience, saying, “It’s not painful at all. It isn’t painful. I was more nervous and built up my own anxiety. I’m not one of those people who likes to be up when getting any type of surgical procedure done, but it was fast, actually, really quick. I love the color.”

The model had the surgery done by Kerato, who uses Keratopigmentation to change your eye color permanently. White has been rocking her new eye color and showing it off in a series of selfies shared on Instagram.

In addition to being a stunning model, White is popularly known for her personality on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She also dated Nick Cannon on and off for about eight years and even came out to say their relationship was emotionally abusive in 2023.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” the former Maybelline spokesperson said to Page Six magazine.

“I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

Cannon and White don’t have any children together, but she did share that she was pregnant with his child but miscarried in 2020. Around the same time, she found out Nick was having a baby with Brittany Bell via Instagram.