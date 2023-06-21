Jessica White Claims Relationship With Nick Cannon Was ‘Emotionally Abusive’

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Model Jessica White is opening up about her relationship with Nick Cannon. In an interview with Page Six, White says her relationship with Cannon, 42, was far from perfect. She did the interview to promote the premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which White now appears on as she is also a musician.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” the former Maybelline spokesperson said to the magazine.

“I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect,” White, 38, added.

The former couple are said to have dated on and off for five years between 2015 to 2020, but White recalls them being together for eight years. The Wild ‘n Out star began dating the beauty after his breakup with ex-wife Mariah Carey. During the interview, she disclosed that she got pregnant in 2020 but had a miscarriage. Around the same time, she found out Nick was having a baby with Brittany Bell via Instagram and dealt with a lot of unwanted commentary about her situation online.

“I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro,” she said at the time. “So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”

It has been around three years since their breakup and Cannon has gone on to become a father of 12. However, White recently vented online as a means of giving herself closure and moving forward. In a lengthy now-deleted Instagram post that was aimed at Cannon, she addressed not feeling good enough in their relationship and her healing journey since.

White told Page Six that she regretted posting the message, which made its rounds on the internet. However, the regret is not for the reasons most would assume.

“I probably regret that [because] I should have saved it for the f–king book, and got paid for it,” she said.

The former Victoria’s Secret runway model disclosed that she has a book coming out, which will feature her experiences with the father of 12.

“I think if you put it in a book, he would be half a chapter. A half a chapter is still too long,” she said.

Now that White has healed from her past relationship, she claims to have no plans of or desire to get back with the entertainer.

“I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s–t. I am done.”

She added, “I am so tired of talking about Nick — I am done. Please post that… I am so tired of talking about Nick Cannon. I really want to move past this because I don’t want the next guy to come in and think that he is competing with that energy, because he isn’t. I am over it. I just want to go into the world and have people see me and ask me questions outside of him at this point.”

These days, she’s looking for her Mr. Right to start a family of her own with.

“I am going to try, but with the right man this time,” White said. “I am putting myself out there. Part of my healing process is not sitting back and waiting to be fully healed… nobody ever really is. I can’t wait to make love and have a baby soon. Oh yeah, I am all for it.”