Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, And Rumi Having Daddy-Daughter Night At The Super Bowl Is The Cutest Thing Ever 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Super Bowl LVIII was full of many memorable moments, but one we can’t get over is seeing Jay-Z, 54, in full daddy mode with his girls Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6. First of all, we had to do a double take and make sure we were in 2024 because Rumi looks like a younger version of Blue. It was also exciting to see the youngest Carter daughter since it’s not as common to spot her out and about.

In the images captured by the press, you could see the trio doing their rounds at the stadium as the Chiefs prepared to take on the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Jay and Rumi were twinning as they rocked black leather jackets. Rumi also rocked two pigtails with bows, black pants and black boots. We can’t leave out the cutest detail of her carrying a Black barbie doll with her on the field (carrying a sign).

Blue on the other hand, who is beautifully blossoming into her own, wore a varsity letterman’s jacket, cargo jeans and sneakers. Her hair was in long braids.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter are seen prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Blue had to do her obligatory jump while at the game. At every Super Bowl she’s attended, the soon-to-be teen leaps in excitement on the field. Of course, her iconic father was in the background smiling and taking his own personal snaps of his eldest child doing her thing. Blue and her dad are often at sporting events together, including at the Super Bowl last year when Rihanna performed during the halftime show.

People wondered where Rumi’s other half was–she’s a twin sister to brother Sir Carter. Nonetheless, Beyoncé was also at the event, watching the game from the stands.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

This year’s Super Bowl was also one for the books in the Carter household, since the singer did a Super Bowl ad with Verizon, which shocked fans. We later learned it was a prelude to a new music drop. During the game, fans lost it when the star released her new singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” and announced Part II of her Renaissance album would be released in March.

It’s beautiful watching the Carter kids grow up in real-time and we hope to see more of them this year!