Watching Blue Ivy ‘Reclaim Her Power’ On Stage After Years Of Undue Criticism Gave Jay-Z ‘Goosebumps’

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Jay-Z is known for being a low-key public figure these days, but the rapper has returned to doing interviews, or at least an interview, to give people insight into his life as a father. In a sit-down with Gayle King that aired on CBS Mornings, the rapper answered questions about the origins of his daughter, Blue Ivy’s name, addressing claims that it’s the rapper’s favorite color.

“It was supposed to be Brooklyn,” he said of her given name, which wouldn’t be far-fetched seeing as the 53-year-old proudly grew up in the New York City borough. The interview doubled as a tour of the recent “Book of HOV” exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library.

The choice to call the 11-year-old Blue came from a nickname that began when she was still growing her mom’s belly. “We was calling her Blueberry. Like, ‘Look at the little blueberry.’ You know, it was like a nickname,” he said. “It just was natural.”

As time passed, the nickname began to feel like more than a nickname, he explained. “We just took the ‘berry’ off of it and called her Blue.”

The rapper then pivoted to discuss his wife Beyoncé and her Renaissance tour after King asked what it was like watching mother and daughter on stage.

“For me, this was her best tour,” he said. “This one to me felt like the most complete.” He added that he got “goosebumps” because Blue was courageous enough to face the crowd irrespective of her nerves — and the possible commentary that could come, which she’s dealt with just for being their child.

“Blue’s been born into this world that she didn’t ask. She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. So since she was born she’s been in, like, scrutiny and public eye, and everyone having an opinion, even of a little girl how she keeps her hair,” he said. “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”

Blue was often subjected to public criticism about her hair and looks as a child. Social media commenters would say her hair looked unkept because it wasn’t always groomed to their liking.

He continued, “And then watching her grow in it. She came out it’s 80,000 people, she’s 11, so she’s nervous.”

King interrupted, saying Blue didn’t look nervous to which Jay-Z responded, “I know her and I know how nervous she was. I know how frightened she was.”

“She wanted to do it. She wanted to do it the first night, and we was like, ‘OK, if this is something you wanna do, you can’t just go out there. You gotta go work with the dancers, and go work. And she worked every day and watched her work hard,” he added. The billionaire added that she would need a little icy pack on her back some days.

Blue had the crowds going crazy during the Renaissance tour, which began on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and had a grand ending on October 1, in Kansas City, Mo. This was the multi-award-winning artist’s first solo tour since The Formation World Tour in 2016. The tour garnered $579 million, making it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, and the seventh highest-grossing tour overall. Fans can also look forward to a Renaissance concert film, which will debut in theaters Dec. 1.