Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Is The Highest Grossing Concert In More Than A Decade

We don’t call her Queen Bey for no reason.

According to a report from Billboard Boxscore, she now holds the record of being the woman with the highest grossest concert of all time.

The outlet revealed that Beyoncé’s 14 shows in August earned $179.3 million outpacing two of the highest grossing performers in recent years, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles.

“{Beyoncé’} grossed $39.8 million and sold 156,000 tickets on Aug. 11-12 and 14,” Billboard Boxscore wrote. “That puts it among the top 10 grossing headline engagements ever, and the third highest in North America. The only two bigger reports are courtesy of Harry Styles, with 15-show runs at Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum, making for an apples-to-oranges comparison to Beyoncé’s three-night stadium sweep.”

As ESSENCE previously reported, Yelp searches for nail technicians jumped 3x as much as last year—that’s in addition to increased searches for wigs (81%) and searches for local lounges and eateries near the shows’ stadium, which were up 160% per the outlet.

“Beyoncé is a force, and it’s fascinating to see the level of excitement and tangible interest generated for the local shops and businesses as her tour kicks off,” Tara Lewis, Yelp’s trend expert, said in a report shared with Fortune earlier this year. “Whether it’s people looking for dining and nightlife options, getting glammed up, or booking transportation, the ‘Beyoncé Bump’ is real, and it’s helping more people connect with local businesses in their communities.”

“Beyoncé’s start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have colored May inflation, how much is uncertain,” Michael Grahn, chief economist for Danske Bank in Sweden, wrote on Twitter. The tour accounted “for 0.2 percentage points of the 0.3 percentage points that hotels and restaurants added for the month,” he said.