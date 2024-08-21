Janet Jackson Is Related To Three Very Famous Black Celebrities

Getty

Legendary artist Janet Jackson has A-list cousins that you may not have known were her cousins. During an interview with BBC’s Radio 2 Breakfast the All For You singer revealed that one of them includes singer Stevie Wonder.

“He’s our cousin,” the 58-year-old said on the Aug. 13 episode of BBC’s Radio 2 Breakfast. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side.”

Jackson didn’t stop there–she also had two more mega celebrities to share who are part of her family tree.

“So is Tracy Chapman,” she continued with a giggle. “So is Samuel L Jackson. He would be a cousin too. I mean, he’s not my brother.”

God seems to have favorites because their family is abundant with talent and has blessed the world with their creativity for decades.

In terms of how the star is related to Samuel L. Jackson, the connection isn’t clear. During a 2017 interview with Wired, the Snakes on a Plane actor was asked about his connection to Michael Jackson and denied being a relation to the iconic family.

The Jacksons are a household name and that success was built by multiple members of the family although Michael and Janet are most renowned.

In the singer’s 2022 documentary, she reflected on life with her brothers, especially during the time her brothers formed The Jackson 5.

“I would go in there and just watch my brothers rehearse all the time,” she said in the documentary series. “Everything I could I would try to be in the middle of my brothers.”

She continued, “We always had fun and I loved being around them. So, when they had to work and travel, I missed them.”

Janet has nine siblings and is the youngest of the bunch. They include Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, LaToya, Marlon, Randy, Brandon and Michael Jackson.