Lifetime and A&E Announce New Documentary, ‘Janet Jackson: Family First’

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Today, Lifetime and A&E announced the continuation of the extraordinary and historic story of Janet Jackson.

Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her Together Again tour, which will celebrate Janet Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of The Velvet Rope, and 30 years of janet.

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year,” Janet Jackson said. “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the Together Again tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

The upcoming project builds upon the captivating and critically lauded story from 2022’s most talked-about documentary Janet Jackson. with the next chapter in Janet’s journey, in her own words and experiences with an exclusive, intimate, and honest look at her life, family, legendary artistry, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.

“In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the Together Again tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet’s career with fans across the country,” stated Randy. “We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers.”

Directed by Ben Hirsch, this show is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee, with Associated Entertainment Corporation serving as co-producers. Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers, alongside Workerbee’s Rick Murray and Brie Miranda Bryant for A&E Network.

Janet Jackson: Family First is currently filming and will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, with the release to be announced.