Jamie Foxx’s Eldest Daughter Corinne Is Married!

Getty

Artist Jamie Foxx is a father of two children, and one of his kids is starting a new chapter. His 30-year-old daughter Corinne is now married to Joe Hooten, a writer, director, and television executive for John Wells Productions.

Actress and television personality Garcelle Beauvais, Foxx’s co-star on The Jamie Foxx Show, was present at the wedding and shared snapshots on her Instagram page.

“Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️. Your love & respect for each other is palpable. Corinne, you looked stunning,” Beauvais wrote in the caption.

Corinne looked gorgeous wearing an off-the-shoulder gown with a subtle floral print and a tulle veil. In the images shared by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills TV personality, the bride held hands with her now-husband during the ceremony. Beauvais also shared a picture of her posing with the couple and looking like a stunning guest in a bright red long-sleeve dress.

Jamie was present as the groom’s father and was captured emotionally walking his eldest daughter down the aisle. The father and daughter are also captured having an intimate moment during their first dance. Foxx’s girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, was also present at the celebration of love.

Corinne announced her engagement on social media in December 2023.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️,” she wrote of her now husband who she initially met in 2018. They both attended the University of Southern California.

At the time of the engagement, the They Cloned Tyrone actor publicly expressed his joy about their pending union and budding love.

“You are a perfect example of what being in love is,” the Foxx wrote. “You care about each other’s life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement.”

The proud dad also gave his stamp of approval to his son-in-law before he popped the question.

“@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… 🙏🏾❤️,” he continued at the time.

“And @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you two… can’t wait to walk you down that isle [sic],” Jamie wrote. “@corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten. I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY.”

Foxx had Corinne with his former partner Connie Klein. In addition to Corinne, Jamie also has a younger daughter Anelise, with his ex Kristin Grannis.