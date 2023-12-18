Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Is Engaged And He Can’t Wait To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In addition to being able to celebrate having a new lease on life after his recent health scare, another thing Jamie Foxx can find joy in is the fact that his oldest daughter is going to get married.

Corinne Foxx, 29, announced on social media over the weekend that she’s engaged. “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” she wrote as a caption to a photo of her embracing her partner, Joe Hooten, in a series of images, including on a boat. She reposted congratulatory messages from friends in her Instagram Stories after sharing the great news.

On Monday, Jamie shared the photos of the couple on his own Instagram account and let them know he couldn’t be happier (and he’s got his tissues ready for the big day).

US actor Jamie Foxx (R) and his daughter US producer Corinne Foxx arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of “Below the Belt” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, October 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“You are a perfect example of what being in love is…. You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement,” he wrote. “@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… 🙏🏾❤️ and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can’t wait to walk you down that isle.. @corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready 😭 #tearsofjoy

Corrine is Jamie’s first child, had with Connie Kline. Father and daughter have a close bond, and she was the one speaking for him when he was going through his recent health crisis. They do plenty together, including hosting Beat Shazam, where she’s been the deejay on the hit Fox game show. “When my daughter first did the show, I was looking at her, I was so nervous,” he said in 2021. “I was messing all my lines up because I was so excited to see her doing her thing and making it something really special.” Most people first met Corinne when she was her father’s date tot he Academy Awards in 2005, where he won Best Actor for his work in Ray. She’s been by his side since, including on Beat Shazam and as an executive producer on his short-lived Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Congratulations to Corinne on finding her person, a man her father is clearly a fan of. It’s unclear how long the couple have been together, but first photos of them at public events started surfacing in 2019. We can’t wait to see the wedding photos!