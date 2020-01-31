Photo Credit: Paisley Paper Co.

Do you feel it? No, not the chill of winter, the warm hugs and kisses from one of the best days of the year – Valentine’s Day. Yup, romance is in the air, and after what feels like the longest January ever, I’m ready to spread love the Brooklyn way with my bae.

Since I’m big on special occasions, naturally I’ve been on Pinterest pinning my heart out and planning the perfect night. From cozy getaways and sweet treats to thoughtful gifts, I’ve been on the hunt for just the right items to set the mood. I can’t wait to escape from it all and get aboard this love train.

If you’re excited about indulging in a little adult fun this Valentine’s Day, check out the eight things that have me totally obsessed with falling in love all over again.

Share :