Do you feel it? No, not the chill of winter, the warm hugs and kisses from one of the best days of the year – Valentine’s Day. Yup, romance is in the air, and after what feels like the longest January ever, I’m ready to spread love the Brooklyn way with my bae.
Since I’m big on special occasions, naturally I’ve been on Pinterest pinning my heart out and planning the perfect night. From cozy getaways and sweet treats to thoughtful gifts, I’ve been on the hunt for just the right items to set the mood. I can’t wait to escape from it all and get aboard this love train.
If you’re excited about indulging in a little adult fun this Valentine’s Day, check out the eight things that have me totally obsessed with falling in love all over again.
01
Getaway House
Too often we get caught up in the day to day routine of life and forget to slow it down and truly take time to reconnect and spend time with our special someone. The Getaway House is the perfect way to unplug from it all and plug into each other, all while enjoying the beauty of nature. I can't wait!
02
Figleaves Curve Adore Lace Slip Dress
Now just because we're going to be in the wilderness, doesn't mean I can't bring on the sexy. I've been on the hunt for something simple, but sexy and I think this slip dress might just do the trick.
03
Moët Rosé Imperial
It's a celebration, so there's no better time to pop bottles of Moët Rosé and have a toast (or two) to love.
04
Sugarfina Bubbly Bears
What's a Valentine's Day escape without a sweet treat? These Bubbly Bears from Sugarfina are filled with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne, and they are my absolute fave candies. Bae might not even get a bear once these make an appearance.
05
Paisley Paper Co. Lips! Lips! Lips! Card
Valentine's Day might be mostly about the ladies, but men need to be shown some love too! That's why I picked out this cheeky card to let him know that after all these years, he's still my yummy, kissable man crush every day.
06
Melanie Marie Custom Bamboo Earrings
Sadly, I was one of the few teens who grew up in old Brooklyn whose parents refused to let them own any name jewelry (insert tears). But, I'm grown now and I think it's way past time for me to get a pair, and these custom bamboo earrings from Melanie Marie are perfect. Should I tell bae that I've got my eye on a nameplate necklace too?
07
JBL Flip 5
If your bae is a music lover like mine, the JBL Flip 5 will allow him to bump his tunes wherever he goes, and the red color will remind just how much he's loved.
08
Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro SE
Not only am I an around the way girl (Word to LL), I'm also a sneaker girl who has been counting down the days until the release of my favorite pair of Jordans. Hopefully, bae is reading this and has his coins ready for when they go on sale next weekend.