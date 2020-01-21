Forget Mondays, he’s your #MCM every day of the week and you know life wouldn’t be the same without him. That’s why when Valentine’s Day rolls around, you have to make sure to shower him with a little attention so he knows that he’s loved and appreciated. So what do you buy for the guy that already has the greatest gift of all (you of course!)?
If your guy is anything like ours, chances are he loves a good gadget, but it can be hard to decide exactly what to buy. That’s why we’re here to help. We searched high and low for Valentine’s Day gifts that will satisfy even the pickiest man. No matter whether he’s a hip-hop head, a gym rat or a passport stamp collector, there’s a tech item to match his swag and elevate his style.
Check out these fun gift ideas we know your bae will love. Trust us, he’ll be thanking you (and loving you) for the upgrade.
01
For The At Home Bartender
If you've got the type of man that can appreciate a good drink, then he'll love this home bar. From classic Whiskey Sours and Old Fashioneds to big brand beers like Beck's and Stella Artois, your guy will love how easy it is to whip up his trusted faves, and discover new ones.
A good demin jacket is classic and always in style, just like your bae. Levi, however, takes your timeless love affair to the next level by adding a Jacquard sensor into the left sleeve of their iconic Trucker Jacket. Once connected to your phone, the sensor will allow your man to do things like take photos, answer the phone and even receive and alert if they accidentally leave their jacket behind.
Help your man stay on top of his fitness goals (and your sexy MCM) with this chic LED-embedded jump rope from Tangram. This SmartRope displays his fitness data in mid-air as he works out and tracks his jump count and calories burned, so he never misses a step.
Keep his coffee (and your relationship) hot with this sexy copper temperature-controlled mug from Ember. All he has to do is set his preferred temp using the free Ember app and watch as the mug maintains his drink from the first sip to the last.
If your guy likes to bump his favorite beats all-day, make sure he's getting quality sound with the Amazon Echo Studio. The Echo Studio provides crip sound and depth and adapts to any room size. It even comes with a built-in smart home hub so you can remind him to pick up the groceries in between songs.
If your favorite traveler is looking to take his adventures to new heights, he'll fall head over heels for the new Mavic Mini drone from DJI. Weighing under 250 grams the Mavic Mini weighs less than most cell phones and comes in under the weight requirements for flying in most countries. The easy to use app makes sure he can capture movie-like footage with just a few simple taps so his memories always pop.