The holidays have come and gone, with memories that will hopefully last forever. But now that the realization has set in that we’re stuck with winter’s frigid behind for another month or so – I want out. I’m over heavy coats and boots, and snowy streets, I’m ready for some summer.
If you’re trying to manifest some fun in the sun too, check out the five things that have me totally obsessed with living my best life this summer.
01
Belmond La Samanna
Nothing says 'Summer is here' like a good island escape, and after I saw this photo on Instagram of the Belmond La Samanna, I knew a luxurious jaunt to St. Martin was a must for my future. Can't you just see yourself here?
Photo Credit: @belmond_lasamanna
02
Kiven Bar Cart
Warm weather means spending time with girlfriends, sipping cocktails and toasting to the good life. Now like I said, I'm trying to do the most, so that means I have to step my hostess and bartender game up with this chic bar cart in preparation for my sun-filled get-togethers.
Eating Well to Win: Inspired Living Through Inspired Cooking
They say summer bodies are made in the winter - and in the kitchen - so I'm prepping for the jet-set season by trying to eat a little healthier. If D. Wade and Gabi trust Chef RLI and his recipes with their beach-ready bods, I will too.
I'm no fashionista, but I live for a good bag, especially one I can travel with. This Dior Book Tote has been seen in the well-iced hands of all our fave celebs, and I can totally see myself strutting down the beaches of Costa del Sol, Spain with it too. Now how I'm affording it, who knows, but a girl can dream!
If you didn't capture your travel escapades for the 'Gram, did they even happen? I can't wait to capture every moment of summer and this portable gimbal for my cell phone will make sure that every scene in my real-life movie comes out super-smooth.