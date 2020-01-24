Photo Credit: @belmond_lasamanna

The holidays have come and gone, with memories that will hopefully last forever. But now that the realization has set in that we’re stuck with winter’s frigid behind for another month or so – I want out. I’m over heavy coats and boots, and snowy streets, I’m ready for some summer.

Since I’m big on manifesting good things into your life, I’ve decided now is as good of a time as any to start planning my big, fat, fabulous summer. From luxurious island escapes to designer glam I plan on going all out this year with my travels, so in the words of our girl Rihanna (where’s the album RiRi?!), “Stay up off my Instagram, pure temptation,” because I’ll be doing the most.

If you’re trying to manifest some fun in the sun too, check out the five things that have me totally obsessed with living my best life this summer.

