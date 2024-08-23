Girl Talk With If Not For My Girls

Get ready to get real with three talented, transparent, and bold Black women! Coca-Cola® and ESSENCE are back for a sixth season with fresh faces and the Best Coke Ever; Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar.

The Ultimate Sisterhood

This season is a recipe for magic, real magic by highlighting true sisterhood in music, media, and culture. Featuring actress-singer Amber Riley, rapper-songwriter Lady London, and country music star Reyna Roberts, these talented women bring refereshing perspectives while staying true to their crafts to share their journeys and challenges in a male-dominated industry.

Stages of Empowerment

This amazing trio recently lit up the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. Lady London took to the stage for an amazing performance, then it was off to meet Amber and Reyna at the Superdome. They played a karaoke-style game of “Finish the Lyric” in front of 80,000 people, where Amber represented her west coast style with some great dance moves—ICYMI, here is the post that went viral during the event!

Check out season six featuring these powerful women—then catch up on the last five seasons! And if you want to meet the Girls IRL, then you’ve got to be at the GU Disruptor Summit Oct 12th in Atlanta, GA.