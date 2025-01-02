See How These 10 Black Celebrity Couples Brought In 2025

Kandi Burruss/Instagram

The Earth has completely orbited around the sun again, which means we’ve transitioned from 2024 to 2025. While some celebrity couples didn’t make it to the end of the year, several of our favorite Black celebrity couples brought in the new year with love, family, and thankfulness. Sometimes, it’s a major achievement for a relationship to make it from January to December and start a new year with the person you ended it with.

Every couple has different New Year’s Eve traditions, like having an intimate party with loved ones, turning it up a few notches at the club, or snuggling up under the covers and doing a countdown. Most importantly, the new year is brought in the way you want with the people you love.

On that note, see how Bresha Webb, Kandi Burruss, Steph Curry, Kevin Hart, Tabitha Brown, and several other couples brought in the new year with their lovers this time.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Tabitha and Chance Brown

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete

Steph and Ayesha Curry

Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns

Kevin and Eniko Hart