The How To For A Healthier You: 5 Exercises For Beginners

“New year, new me.” Or so the saying goes. Whether breaking old habits in dating or prioritizing health goals, it is a great time of year to set up new routines to achieve the results you want to see. The only problem is that when we create unrealistic regimens to reach our health goals, we risk going too hard, too fast, and burning out sooner than anticipated.

Fitness instructor and owner of Live and Believe Fitness, Morgan Martin, says instead of going to the gym four times a week at the start of the new year when you’re someone hasn’t been going very often (if at all), it is okay to set smaller goals for yourself and work your way up from there.

“I tell everybody, let’s shift our mindset of what we want our health goals to be to how we want to feel about our health,” she tells ESSENCE. “Instead of wanting to lose X amount of pounds and have flat abs and all the things, you can think of wanting to feel the best you’ve ever felt in the new year. While people would like to work out five days a week because they may have done so in their younger years, it may not be the same now. You’re not 20 anymore. You have kids and a family. Your job schedule is different. So figure out what those small, consistent things you can do are versus the drastic all or nothing.”

Little, consistent changes can turn into small wins that ultimately have bigger outcomes. Physical therapist Natasha Natraj suggests people should try something called atomic habits, which she says are more effective when integrating changes into your life.

“It’s about finding those things that you do every day and adding exercise to it,” she says. “For example, I have a patient who stands on one leg after she brushes or while she’s brushing her teeth. She’s working her hips, pelvic stability, core, and pelvic floor while she’s already doing something else that she does daily. It can be something as simple as that, or while you’re waiting for your coffee to brew, you’re doing some leg lifts. You can even decide to do ten squats while you wait for the elevator.”

Certain exercises give great benefits for those just getting started or starting again after a hiatus from movement. Our experts shared that the following five exercises are essential to overall health and can have lasting positive changes when done consistently.

Walking

Martin says that while run clubs are all the rage, walking is still a perfect way to keep the body moving and has many health benefits. The fitness instructor shares that you can see improvement in stamina, cardio, and joint health, and it’s great for your posture and mental well-being. You can still build from there if you want to be a runner. But it is important to remember to walk before you run, literally.

Squats

Weighted squats or body squats are another exercise that Martin recommends for newbies. “We squat a lot in life,” she shares. “Whether we are doing movements that mimic these things, squats can be done, and when done consistently, they build strength in your legs and core.” When you build strength in your muscles, you can manage your weight better and reduce any chance of injuries in the future.

Glute Bridge

Everyone can appreciate having a nice butt. But if you are also looking for better lower back support and posture, especially for those who work in a seated position most of the day, glute bridges are a great option. They work by lying on the floor or bed and focusing on pushing up your hips. With all our focus on the front of our bodies, Natraj believes that a bridge is a great way to activate muscles and support our backside.

Push-ups

While discussing working on the lower body, the upper body is just as vital. It may not be everyone’s favorite movement, but Martin says we can not leave push-ups out of our fitness routine. They’re great for your core, shoulders, triceps, and more. You may think you’re only working on one part of your body, but you’re actually working on the body as a whole. Push-ups can be modified with legs straight out with a flat back if you’re strong enough to hold them properly, or you can use your knees.

Stretching

Martin has noticed that people do not stretch enough. Not stretching can keep you from being able to do essential things like squatting because, without proper preparation, our bodies aren’t in the necessary flexible state. So incorporating deep stretching will send a message to your body that it is prepared to do other exercises and it will allow you to keep them up long-term. To help with this, she recommends trying out yoga or Pilates, which Black women increasingly enjoy. Not only can your flexibility improve, but you will also get noticeably stronger.