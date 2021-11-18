Nicole Byer On Being Diagnosed With ADHD As An Adult, What People Get Wrong About The Condition

Facebook Watch

When you look up information on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, the focus of studies and statistics tends to be children. That makes sense, as more than six million children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with it, and the largest number have come from the 12 to 17 age group.

But what about those over 18? The adults? Though not as common, grownups are getting diagnosed with ADHD, too, and it’s coming at a time when productivity and patience is necessary for work and day-to-day responsibilities.

“I think people just think it’s about being a little spacey and forgetful but it’s also, ‘I have to write an outline. I know how to write an outline. I can not write this outline right now,'” Nailed It star and comedian Nicole Byer said about her experience with the chronic condition as an adult. She shared her story with Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji in an upcoming episode airing November 22. “‘I have ideas in my head and I can not put it to paper.'”

“It’s not that we’re lazy and I don’t know why,” she adds, “but I can not focus on things.”

Still, the star says ADHD is deeper than the perception people have of it — and it’s not that different from some of the more common disorders adults tend to have and struggle with.

“ADHD, anxiety, depression, bipolar [disorder], all of them are little branches from the same mental illness,” she said. “So you might think you have ADHD but you might be depressed and that’s ok, too. Depression is fine. It’s just, you have to figure out a way to make your life manageable with these things.”

You can find out how Byer is living with and managing her ADHD when the latest episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji airs.

The series debuts new episodes every Monday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. Check out a sneak peek of the conversation here.