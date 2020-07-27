Rising star Megan Thee Stallion is on the mend after what she describes as the “worst experience of my life.”

The Houston, Texas native was allegedly shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez, whom she was seen partying with the same night. In her first public appearance since the incident, the rapper hopped on Instagram live to confirm that she was shot in both feet, which required surgery to remove the bullet fragments. Beyond just the physical pain, Megan also appeared to be experiencing deep emotional trauma.

“It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak,” Megan explained regarding her brief hiatus. “That’s not no shit you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about.”

The positive, Megan says, is that she’s learning how to protect her energy following the scary incident. “Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents,” the rapper said, fighting back tears. “My momma was my best friend, you know, I’m still really not over that — so you gotta try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy.”

Megan’s mother Holly Thomas, who worked as her daughter’s manager, passed away in March 2019 from brain cancer. Megan also lost her father when she was just 15 years old – something she opened up about on Instagram this past Father’s Day.

As Megan heals both physically and emotionally from the shooting, she says her focus will be on moving forward with her life and career. She also alluded to being more selective about who she lets into her life.

“I just wanted y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as f—,” she said. “And I’m ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl shit…I’ve definitely learned that I don’t have to be so nice to everybody. This ain’t going to stop me from being nice, it ain’t going to stop me from being Megan The Stallion driving the boat, doing the f— what I wanna do, having this good ass energy. Ain’t nobody gonna stop my energy from being good. But what I can’t do is keep putting my energy in a bunch of you motherf—ers.”

Ultimately, Megan thanked God for her real friends and fans, who have remained loyal throughout this ordeal.

We’re praying for Megan’s healing, strength and mental well-being as she continues to recover. See her full statement in the video above.