Tory Lanez Reportedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The shooting incident in which Megan Thee Stallion suffered gunshot wounds has taken a haunting turn. Reportedly, rapper-singer Tory Lanez was the person behind the trigger.

According to Page Six, Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, and Megan were involved in an incident that resulted in him shooting her as she fled an SUV. An unnamed source said, “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave.” A TMZ source claimed that Lanez’s shooting was accidental.

Sources revealed that there is additional video of the altercation and characterized the incident as an example of abuse. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman,” the source added.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm if video existed of the incident, but said that any videos in police custody would “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.” The spokesperson also refused to identify Lanez was a suspect.

Still, the Toronto rapper-singer was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday morning for felony gun possession. There have been no assault charges filed at this time. Lanez has already been released after posting $35,000 bail. His court date is set for October 13.

Hours before the shooting took place, Meg and Lanez were enjoying themselves at a pool party in California’s Hollywood Hills. Kylie Jenner was also spotted at the festivities, according to footage posted to Instagram Live.

Days later, Megan revealed to her fans that she was a victim of gun violence and had to undergo surgery “to remove the bullets.” An LAPD press release added that the injury was to her foot.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

With the LAPD investigating the case, authorities are still working to get to the truth. They’ve asked witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Hollywood area robbery detectives.

We wish Megan a speedy recovery.